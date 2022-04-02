IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $117.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

