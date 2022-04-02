IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $171.48

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.48 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.53). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.53), with a volume of 270,874 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £203.43 million and a PE ratio of -214.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.48.
IFG Group Company Profile (LON:IFP)
