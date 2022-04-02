IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 7,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
