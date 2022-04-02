IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 7,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

