Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

IKNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

IKNA opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 89,993 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

