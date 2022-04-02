Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $18,127,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Illumina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

Illumina stock traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,685. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

