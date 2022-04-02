IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to post $57.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. IMAX reported sales of $38.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $338.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $349.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $378.53 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $391.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

