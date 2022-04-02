ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 4,321,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $14,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,005 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

