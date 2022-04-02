Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 542,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

IMO opened at $49.16 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.