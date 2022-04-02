Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 411,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $893,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

ICD stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 6.27.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICD shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

