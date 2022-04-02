Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.30. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 93,197 shares.

ICD has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock worth $893,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $300,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.