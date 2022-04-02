indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

INDI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 971,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

