Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.