Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Infosys has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 477.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

