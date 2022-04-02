InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,623 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

