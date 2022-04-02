Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,759. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

