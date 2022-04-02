Insider Buying: Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Purchases £104,000 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) insider James Brooke bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($136,232.64).

Shares of FLO opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.50 ($2.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.25 million and a PE ratio of 173.75.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (Get Rating)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.