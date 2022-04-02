Insider Buying: Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) Insider Buys A$142,080.61 in Stock

Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY – Get Rating) insider Levi Mochkin acquired 2,029,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,080.61 ($106,827.53).

Odyssey Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Odyssey Gold Limited operates as a mineral resource exploration company in Australia. The company holds an agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Stakewell and Tuckanarra gold projects located in the Meekatharra-Cue region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Energy Limited and changed its name to Odyssey Gold Limited in November 2020.

