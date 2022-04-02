Insider Buying: Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Purchases £4,798.08 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark acquired 119,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798.08 ($6,285.15).

Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 3.93 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.66. Primorus Investments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

