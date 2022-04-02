Insider Buying: Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Insider Purchases £4,798.08 in Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark acquired 119,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798.08 ($6,285.15).
Shares of PRIM opened at GBX 3.93 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.66. Primorus Investments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07).
Primorus Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.