Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CAO Sells $727,240.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $185.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Assurant by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.