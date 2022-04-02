Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Thomas Tu sold 2 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $90.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 568.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

