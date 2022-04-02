Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $420,849.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SSB opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.