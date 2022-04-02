Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ISIG traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 4,091,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,640. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

