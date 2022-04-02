Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 582,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 40,214,805 shares.The stock last traded at $50.37 and had previously closed at $51.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

