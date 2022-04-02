Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from brand strength for a while. This was seen in fourth-quarter 2021 net sales, which grew year over year. During the quarter, the company’s Europe-based and U.S.-based operations registered sales growth compared with 2019’s level. Inter Parfums has impressive product launches in the pipeline. Management is also on track to expand its business through new licenses or acquisitions. However, Inter Parfums is facing difficulty in sourcing components and finished products. The company stated that its first-quarter 2022 U.S. sales might get hampered owing to some shipping-related issues. Supply chain disruptions are leading to higher costs of raw materials. Inter Parfums has also been battling escalated SG&A expenses for a while.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.75.

IPAR stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

