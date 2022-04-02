Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

IPAR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,318. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

