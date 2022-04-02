Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFS. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

