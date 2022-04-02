InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 482.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in InterDigital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 250,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.