Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.50. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 18,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$15.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

