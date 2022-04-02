International Paper (NYSE:IP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

