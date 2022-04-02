Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $37,889,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 166.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 273,347 shares during the period.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

