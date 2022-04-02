Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($2.97) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.47) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.58) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.46) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.07) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.90 ($3.19).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

