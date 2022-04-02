Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of KBWD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

