Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

