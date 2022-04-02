Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,378 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,332% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

VGR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

