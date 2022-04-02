ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Stock Price Up 16.7%

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.55 and last traded at 0.53. Approximately 782,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 169,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.45.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.43.
ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
