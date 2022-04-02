Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. 1,117,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,144. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 173,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.