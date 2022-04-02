Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,123,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 302,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.