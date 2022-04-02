Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 2,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,145,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,845,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,508,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

