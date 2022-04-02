Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 2,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,145,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

