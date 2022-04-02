IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.