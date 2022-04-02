iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

IEI stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.21 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,888,000 after acquiring an additional 355,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

