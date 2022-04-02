iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

