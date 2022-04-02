iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

ISTB opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

