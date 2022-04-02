iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 866,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,911,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. 2,480,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

