iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.65 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,122,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,183 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.