iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

