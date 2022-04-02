iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

