iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

IBTJ stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.