iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,923,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,520.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 185,731 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

