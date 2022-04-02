iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.55 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.